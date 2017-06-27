ALDI announces recall of breaded chicken product

The supplier, Maxi Canada, Inc., also recalled several other chicken products

Dino chicken buddies recall

(WKBN) – ALDI, a grocery store chain, has announced a recall of Yummy Dino Wheels due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The product could contain ingredients and milk allergens that are not listed on the package and may cause an allergic reaction in customers who have a milk sensitivity or allergy.

The product is sold in a 24-ounce box and has a best-by date of February 15, 2019 with the following UPC code: 064563221302.

No illnesses or concerns related to this product have been reported as of yet, and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

When the supplier Maxi Canada Inc. released the recall, ALDI immediately removed the affected product from its shelves.

Maxi Canada, Inc. also recalled several other chicken products, listed on the USDA’s website.

It is advised that customers dispose of the affected products or return them to their local ALDI for a refund.

For questions about the recall, contact Maxi Canada Inc. at (450) 439-9616, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

