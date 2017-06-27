Angeline M. “Angie” Stefano Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Angeline M. “Angie” Stefano, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from complications from an abdominal blood clot at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 25, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Rocco and Rose Discerni.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland and a member of the Good Timers Church Club.

She enjoyed being with her family and was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Patricia) Stefano of Cortland, Rosemary (Terry) Anderson of Cortland and Daniel (Karie) Stefano, Jr. of Aurora; seven grandchildren, Gregory (Jen), Jeff (Hilary), Kyle (Jackie), Sara, Jill, Eric (Stephanie) and Mike; five great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Stefano of Warren and Josephine Ferrante of Highland Hts.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel A. Stefano, Sr. whom she married June 30, 1951 and passed away October 27, 2006; five brothers, John “Moose”, Antonio, Francesco, Tony and Francis “Frankie” Discerni and a sister, Angelica Dicserni.

Family and friends may call Thursday, June 29 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Friday, June 30 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 659 Niles-Cortland Rd. NE, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. Carl G. Kish officiating.

Entombment will be All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Angie’s name to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 659 Niles-Cortland Rd. NE, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

