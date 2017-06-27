Anthony J. Saadey Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 30 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Maron’s Church in Youngstown for Anthony J. Saadey, 69, who passed away Tuesday morning, June 27.

Anthony will be deeply missed by all those who loved him and cared for him.

Anthony was born on March 6, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Anton and Minerva Abraham Saadey.

He graduated from East High School in 1966 and from Youngstown State University in 1971, where he was a member of Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity.

He was the owner and operator of Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center for 40 years. Anthony started the business as a co-owner in 1977, opened at the Boardman location in 1982, and has been the sole owner for the past 30 years. Anthony was active in the community and belonged to numerous local, state, and national organizations.

Anthony had many distinguishing qualities but above all, he will be fondly remembered as a person that exuded strength and dignity, had a great sense of pride for his heritage, family, and community and treated everyone he met with respect and humility.

Anthony’s personality was magnetic, and everyone loved spending time with him. Whether at his home or at his place of business, he was always the person making sure everyone was together, was well fed, and was having a good time. Anthony loved cooking for everyone with his famous recipes, and he enjoyed any gatherings of family and friends.

Anthony will be forever missed by his wife, the former Beverly Fire; his daughters, Cara Saadey of Canfield and Jana (Brandon) Parvini of California; his son, Anthony J. Saadey, Jr. of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Ava and Anton Parvini of California; his brother, Dr. George (Judy) Saadey of Boardman; his sisters, Florence Vitullo of Canfield, Betty Ann Garono of Canfield and Linda (Ken) Carano of Austintown; his sister-in-law, Helen Saadey of Austintown and his many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell Saadey and Joseph Saadey; his sisters, Marie Dempsey and Josephine Jakubek; his brothers-in-law, Donald Dempsey, Atty. John Jakubek, John Vitullo and Tony Garono; his sister-in-law, Jean Saadey and his nephews, George Saadey and Michael Saadey.

The Saadey family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, June 30 from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 p.m. at St. Maron’s Church, prior to the 3:00 p.m. funeral service.

In lieu of flowers and due to limited space at the Church, donations can be made to the Anthony J. Saadey Memorial Foundation, 100 DeBartolo Place, Boardman, OH 44512.

The family would like to thank everyone at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for their care and family and friends for their love and support.

