Bond continued for teen accused of killing Warren man

Eighteen-year-old Austin Burke appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom on Tuesday. His next hearing was set for July 11. 

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was continued for a teenager, accused of killing 22-year-old Brandon Sample.

Attorney Gary Rich, who has represented Burke’s family for matters in the past, said Burke denied committing any crime.

Burke was arrested last week during an investigation of a robbery at Pizza Joe’s in Cortland.

Police believe Burke robbed the pizza shop and say they have evidence linking him to the murder.

Sample was found dead in a wooded area in Bristolville earlier this month. He had been reported missing by his family previously.

