Bond set for woman accused of killing 3-year-old Warren boy

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $1 million for a murder suspect, accused of killing a 3-year-old Warren boy.

Lynette Talley, 64, is charged with murder, felonious assault, and endangering children.

She appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom for her arraignment on Tuesday.

Warren detectives said the charges are related to the death of 3-year-old Amari Allen, who died at Akron Children’s Hospital on May 8.

Staff at the hospital believed that Allen’s injuries weren’t accidental, according to a call for service report.

Talley, who was Allen’s legal guardian, told police she believed he was choking and went to grab food out of his mouth when he fell back, hitting the counter and floor.

But hospital staff told investigators the type of trauma he suffered did not match her story.

WKBN was in the courtroom and will have video from Talley’s arraignment on WKBN 27 First News at noon. Tune in, or check back here for updates.