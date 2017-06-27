Charles F. Geiger Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Charles F. Geiger passed away Tuesday, June 27 at the age of 81.

Charles was born February 21, 1936.

A gatering of family and friends will take place Friday, June 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at Brookfield Christian Church On the Historic Village Green of Brookfield Center in Brookfield.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Briceland Funeral Service.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 29 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.