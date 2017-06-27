Clifford Anderson Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Clifford Anderson, age 68, passed away at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born January 4, 1949 in Pikeville, Kentucky, a son of Howard and Francis (Justice) Anderson.

Clifford was a Baptist by faith.

He was employed as a supervisor of Myers Industries and Pioneer Plastics and a graduate of Johns Creek High School in Kentucky.

He was a private pilot and loved aviation.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian Kay (Stump) Anderson, whom he married June 25, 1968; a son, Emory “Dean” Anderson and fiancé, Connie Kay Price, of Deerfield; a Godson, David Cass; five sisters, Martha Trimble, Lydia Nunley, Margaret Anderson, Christine Fields, Jeraldine Brown, all of Kentucky and two brothers, Hassel Anderson and Turner Anderson.

Preceding Clifford in death were three brothers, Howard Anderson, Jr., Willie Anderson and Lee Anderson and a Goddaughter, Candina Cass.

Services will be held Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held Friday, June 30, 2017, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday, July 1, 2017, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Deerfield Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 29 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.