Clyde Daniel Snyder Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Clyde Daniel Snyder, formerly of Shady Avenue, Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Countryside Convalescent Home, Mercer. He was 89.

Mr. Snyder was born December 7, 1927, in Jefferson Township, Mercer County, a son of Daniel Leslie and Martha Olive (Uber) Snyder.

He was a lifelong area resident and 1944 graduate of Mercer High School.

Clyde served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Era.

He retired from Reznor Manufactoring, Mercer, where he worked as a machine operator for many years.

Clyde was a friend of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, West Middlesex and a former member of the Big Bend United Methodist Church, Jefferson Township.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Clyde loved to dance, particularly at Yankee Lake and Shady Grove dance halls.

His wife, the former Florence M. Bole, whom he married November 20, 1976, passed away January 14, 2000.

Surviving are a nephew, Donald Seidle and his wife, Carol, Fredonia and several nieces.

In addition to his wife, Clyde was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fred Snyder and three sisters, Freida Snyder, Ruth Fredrickson and Vera Seidle.

There will be no calling hours.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 3, in the Buhl Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, with Rev. Tina Keller, pastor of Fredonia United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



Order Flowers Here