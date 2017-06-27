Commons at Greenbriar opens summer cooling station

This facility will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Commons at Greenbriar Assisted Living is offering a Summer Cool Down Cooling station in efforts to combat heat exhaustion.

This facility will be open to the community from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The facility is located at 8060 South Ave. in Boardman.

Heat exhaustion is a serious issue as the temperature climbs, and keeping cool can sometimes be difficult for those without air conditioning. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include a throbbing headache, lack of sweat, hot and dry skin, muscle weakness, cramps, dizziness and lightheadedness.

If you would like to receive more information on the community cooling station, contact Meghan Miller at (330) 726-3700 or go to Communicarehealth.com.

