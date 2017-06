SALEM, Ohio – Donna Mae Stoffer, age 84, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the Courtyard at Lexington.

Donna was born on April 28, 1933.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Stoffer family.



Order Flowers Here