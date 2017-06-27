Dorothy A. (Sobnosky) Kruger Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Dorothy A. Kruger, 87, who died Tuesday evening, June 27, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born March 27, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph V. and May Narey Sobnosky and moved to Hubbard in 1959 coming from the north side of Youngstown.

Dorothy attended the old St. Ann’s Church and grade school and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1948.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and its Senior Citizens Club.

She was employed by Dr. S. L. Davidow as office manager for 30 years until he closed the office in 1980 and then worked for Dr. James P. Dambrogio at the Hubbard Medical Center until retiring in January of 1991.

Dorothy enjoyed camping, playing cards, dancing and traveled frequently with her husband, Bob. She also loved to work crossword puzzles and jumble games daily.

She married her childhood sweetheart, Robert on June 20, 1953, together they celebrated 58 wonderful years together.

Dorothy is survived by her very dear sister, Audrey Dagan; 34 wonderful nephews and nieces, many great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; four brothers, Edward (Doris), Joseph (Tess), Donald (Delores) and Robert (Marge) Sobnosky and two sisters, Mary Louise (Wilbur) Reese and Ruth (Edward) Kossick.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 30, 2017 one hour prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.



