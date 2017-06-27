Fire sparks inside auto body shop in Hermitage

There's still no word yet on what caused the fire at Gordy's Truck and Auto Body Tuesday night

Gordy's Auto Body catches on fire in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters found a truck on fire inside a Hermitage auto body shop on Tuesday night.

The fire at Gordy’s Truck and Auto Body on Keel Ridge Road is now under investigation.

They said the fire posed a danger due to several types of gases being stored in the building next door.

Luckily, they were able to put it out before it caused any major damage.

Several classic cars, which suffered minor smoke damage were also in the garage.

There’s still no word yet on what caused the fire.

