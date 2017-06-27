Fredesvinda Santos Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, July 1, at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell for Fredesvinda Santos, 84, who passed away Tuesday evening, June 27.

Fredesvinda was born, May 6, 1933 in Morovis, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Adolfo and Arcadia Negron Rodriguez.

She was a member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church and enjoyed sewing, dancing and most of all spending time with her family.

Her husband, Jose Santos, whom she married September 25, 1950, passed away January 15, 1998.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Iris Vargas of Florida, Frank Santos of Youngstown, Edwin Santos of Newark and Effrain Santos of Youngstown; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Fredesvinda was preceded in death by her husband, Jose and a son, William.

The Santos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Saturday morning, July 1 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Fredesvinda’s family condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, June 30 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.