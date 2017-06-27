Harold Lee Dawson Obituary

MT. GILEAD, Ohio (Formerly Boardman) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Harold Lee Dawson, 81, of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, formerly of Boardman who died Tuesday afternoon, June 27, at Marion General Hospital.

Harold was born April 5, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles W. and Doris Feight Dawson.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957.

Harold worked in stamping at Commercial Shearing for nine years and went on to work in maintenance for J & M Properties, Fountain Square Apartments and retired from Mountaineer Race Track and Casino in 2012.

He was a member of Amvets Post #45 of Salem, the Army Navy Garrison of Salem where he had served as past commander and also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles where he had served as District chairman.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing and water skiing.

Harold leaves five daughters, Teresa (Jim) Keiper of Mt. Gilead, Connie (Dana) Hawk of Delton, Michigan, Tammy (Scott) Grizzle of Tyler, Texas, Judy (Chad Young) Petersen of Orangeville, California and Michelle (John) Creek of Delton, Michigan; one son, Richard (Diane) Dawson of Dowling, Michigan; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a brother, Kenneth Dawson of Austintown.

Besides his parents Harold was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Dawson, Earl Dawson and Don Dawson.

Friends may call on Friday, June 30 at Lane Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Amvets Post #45 Scholarship Fund, 750 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



Order Flowers Here