Harold William Wilson, Sr. Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Harold William Wilson, Sr., 78, of Leavittsburg, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Warren.

He was born April 12, 1939 in Earnshaw, West Virginia, the son of George Leonard and Virginia Alice (Taylor) Wilson and had lived in Trumbull County for over 50 years.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Harold was a graduate of Mannington, West Virginia High School.

He had worked as a machinist and enjoyed woodworking.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Ann Green of Newton Falls and Dianna June (Robert) Nutt of Lordstown; a son, Harold William Wilson, Jr. of Leavittsburg and three grandchildren, Brett Garretson, Jay Green and Madison Nutt.

Two sisters, Opal Mariner and Mary Louise Simpson, precede him in death.

The family will gather to celebrate Harold’s life privately at a later date.

His remains will be interred at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

