Indians manager Terry Francona hospitalized, will miss game

Francona was released from the hospital Tuesday and the team says he will spend the rest of the day at home.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians manager Terry Francona has been hospitalized for the second time this month and will miss Tuesday night’s game against Texas.

The 58-year-old manager left Monday night’s game because he wasn’t feeling well. The Indians say he underwent tests at Cleveland Clinic and doctors for now have ruled out major health issues. He will be monitored the next several weeks.

Indians President Chris Antonetti is to provide an update before Tuesday’s game. Bench coach Brad Mills will run the team in Francona’s absence.

Francona was hospitalized June 13 following a game at Progressive Field. He underwent tests and was released a few hours later, returning to work the following night. Last season, he missed an August game after experiencing chest pains.

