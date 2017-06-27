Mary D. Piper Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary D. Piper, 75, of Warren, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at home.

She was born May 8, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Albert and Dorothea (Yeager) Kreuer and had lived in the Warren area the past nine years, having moved from Florida.

Mary was an artist and had been half-owner of the Wildlife Rescue of Levy County, Florida, the only full-service wildlife center in a 100-mile radius. She had worked in environmental service for the University of Florida.

Surviving are her husband, Edward D. Piper, Jr., whom she married June 3, 1989; four children, Robert, Mary, Sarah and Albert; two stepchildren, James Piper and Jackie Caito; 12 grandchildren, Joey, Jimmy, Sarah Beth, Sammy, Katie, Bobby, Robert, Mary Kay, Rebecca, Michael, Crystal and Christopher; three great-grandchildren and two brothers, William of Zelienople, Pennsylvania and Thomas Kreuer of Ocala, Florida.

A sister, Peggy Stewart, precedes her in death.

There are no services or calling hours.

Per her request, cremation, is taking place.



