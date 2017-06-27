Michael E. Vaccaro Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Michael E. Vaccaro, age 44, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Michael was born September 1, 1972, a son of Rocco and Judy (Goldsmith) Vaccaro of Niles.

He was a graduate of Niles High School.

Michael proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was an over the road truck driver, most recently driving for Estes.

Michael loved the ocean, especially the Outer Banks in North Carolina. He enjoyed playing the guitar, gaming, riding his motorcycle and being with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rocco and his brother, Joe (Jimmy) Vaccaro.

Michael is survived by his mother, Judy; his life companion, Jeannie Banko, united together since December 13, 2002; his sister, Jean Vaccaro Carroll of Niles; his brother, Rocky (Mel) Vaccaro of Columbia, South Carolina; several nieces and nephews; extended family, Kim and Todd Evans and Cassie and Jack Sanson; four grandchildren; two great-grandbabies and his little shadow Maltese, Lexi.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday June 30 at the Lane Funeral Home, 415 Robbins Ave. in Niles.

Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate the memorial service at 7:00 p.m on Friday, June 30 at the funeral home.

Michael’s family would like to offer a special thank you to Michael’s Trucking Buddies, especially Shawn and Lisa Kirk.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send online condolences to the Vaccaro family.



