Pa. bed and breakfast owner in Pocono Mountains find body of guest

According to a search warrant, 51-year-old Moira Richey had asked the inn's owner for a new room for herself about four months ago, saying her mom kept their shared room too warm

HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) – The owner of a bed and breakfast in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains discovered the badly decomposed body of guest who lived at the inn, and state police say the 80-year-old woman had been dead for weeks or months.

Troopers were sent to the Harvest Inn Bed and Breakfast in Honesdale on Friday after the owner smelled a foul odor mixed with air freshener, and long-term guest Patricia Richey’s daughter refused to let him into the woman’s room.

Police say the owners rarely went up to the third floor because mother and daughter didn’t have to pay rent due to a family connection, and other guests stayed on the second floor.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death.

