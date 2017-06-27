Report of shooter prompts lockdown at US Army post in Alabama

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click on the “Live Stream” button at the bottom of the screen to view the live video.

MOBILE, Ala. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of a possible active shooter, telling workers to “run hide fight.”

Redstone Arsenal received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base, spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast. Colster said there were no confirmed casualties, and officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.

Television stations in the area are quoting Huntsville Hospital officials as saying they’ve heard of no incoming patients.

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone, which adjoins the city of Huntsville. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

The governor’s office says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is being updated about the lockdown by an official at Redstone Arsenal, but the official couldn’t provide any details.

Ivey issued a statement Tuesday saying, “My office is aware of the developing situation at Redstone Arsenal, and we are monitoring it closely. I am praying for a swift resolution to this matter.”

