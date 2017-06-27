Report of shooter prompts lockdown at US Army post in Alabama

According to a tweet from the base, there is a possible active shooter on the arsenal

By WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click on the “Live Stream” button at the bottom of the screen to view the live video.

MOBILE, Ala. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of a possible active shooter, telling workers to “run hide fight.”

Redstone Arsenal received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base, spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast. Colster said there were no confirmed casualties, and officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.

Television stations in the area are quoting Huntsville Hospital officials as saying they’ve heard of no incoming patients.

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone, which adjoins the city of Huntsville. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.

 

The governor’s office says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is being updated about the lockdown by an official at Redstone Arsenal, but the official couldn’t provide any details.

Ivey issued a statement Tuesday saying, “My office is aware of the developing situation at Redstone Arsenal, and we are monitoring it closely. I am praying for a swift resolution to this matter.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s