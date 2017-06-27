Sheriff: Columbus man with HIV charged after having sex with woman

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man had sex with a woman, despite knowing he was carrying HIV.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old woman began a relationship with Thorsha Cartharn, also 39, in February.

She later became suspicious of him when she took him to the hospital and saw his prescription medications.

Deputies say the woman researched the medications and learned they were used to treat HIV.

After she contacted the Columbus Health Department for testing, the Westerville Division of Police began investigating. As a result, they issued a warrant for Cartharn’s arrest, which happened on June 12.

“This is a sensitive topic but our primary concern is for the public welfare, this victim, and potentially other victims,” said Lt. Charles Chandler.

Anyone who believes they may have been involved with Cartharn since 2015 can contact the Westerville Division of Police Investigations tip line at 614-901-6866 or tipline@westerville.org.

Locally, a Salem woman was charged with felonious assault in both Hubbard earlier this year and Columbiana County last year. She is also accused of failing to disclose her HIV status with her sexual partners.

Earlier this month, a man in Toledo was charged with murder after he was accused of not telling his girlfriend he was HIV-positive and the woman died from AIDS-related complications.

