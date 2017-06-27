Sheriff warns of MS-13, heavily laced heroin possibly coming to Ohio county

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) – People in Pike County say they’re scared after a shocking warning by Sheriff Charles Reader. He said in a Facebook post Monday that two dangerous gangs, “MS-13” and “Konvicted Family” gang members could be headed to Ohio. He said they may be trying to silence people who speak up about criminal activity and distribute potentially lethal heroin.

In an alert posted to the Sheriff’s Facebook page, the Sheriff said:

SAFETY ALERT MS-13, an International Criminal Gang and or Konvicted Family gang members are allegedly coming into Pike County this weekend. Possibly planning on “taking out” believed snitches and spread “HOTSHOTS” of heavily laced Heroin into the area that could cause an extremely large amount of overdoses in Pike County and surrounding counties. This is according to very limited intelligence deputies have gathered in recent drug related investigations across the area in the past weeks. Sheriff Charles Reader, Pike County, Ohio

A Waverly mom who didn’t want to be identified said as the drug crisis grows in Pike County she worries about her kids.

“Just everything is getting so bad with drugs. I just want to take her away and hibernate her,” she said. “It’s everywhere. Even these little towns, it’s just bad.”

Tracy Pederson with the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center said things are getting out of control.

“I feel like that puts more pressure for us to get this overdose response team up and going so we can get people the help that they need,” said Pederson.

She’s working with the Sheriff to help addicts get and stay clean.

“It is part of the solution. It’s helping connect families and people who have overdosed with treatment, figuring out whether they need detox or inpatient.”

Sheriff Reader said the deputies were made aware of this threat during drug investigations over the past few weeks. He is urging residents to report any unusual activity by calling 9-1-1.