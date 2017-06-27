Storm Team 27: A cool night on the way

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather overnight. Temperatures will cool into the upper 40’s by Wednesday morning. Nice weather expected Wednesday with sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 70’s.

Warming back up into the 80’s Thursday and Friday. The humidity will increase too. The risk for showers or thunderstorms return to the forecast by Thursday afternoon. Some storms may be strong later in the day into the evening.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Clearing skies.

Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

Wednesday night: A few clouds.

Low: 58

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms afternoon and evening. Some may be strong. (60%)

High: 84

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 69

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 81 Low: 65

Monday : Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 62

