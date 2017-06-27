Storm Team 27: Isolated showers taper off

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Mostly cloudy early this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60’s. There is a risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
Warmer air will return through the end of the week with more showers or thunderstorms.
THE FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 68
Tuesday night: Decreasing clouds. Isolated shower early. (30%)
Low: 50
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny.
High: 77
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 84 Low: 60
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 84 Low: 66
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 68
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 63
Monday : Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 58
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 63
