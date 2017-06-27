Storm Team 27: Isolated showers taper off

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mostly cloudy early this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60’s. There is a risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Warmer air will return through the end of the week with more showers or thunderstorms.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 68

Tuesday night: Decreasing clouds. Isolated shower early. (30%)

Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny.

High: 77

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 84 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 84 Low: 66

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 68

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 63

Monday : Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 58

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 63

