STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Struthers.

They were called out to 42 Wilson Street around 4 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof. Firefighters made the decision to let it burn and save the house next door.

The vacant house was being occupied by squatters.

WKBN is at the scene and is working to get more information. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.