Warren man sentenced for involvement in prostitution

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man will have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender, convicted of sex crimes in Niles.

Derwin Norman, Jr. was also sentenced to 28 months in jail after pleading guilty to illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, compelling prostitution and escape.

Norman was arrested earlier this year after police found him in a Niles home.

Police received a report of a burglary in progress there and reported finding Norman inside with a juvenile girl, who had been reported missing.

During their investigation, police said they uncovered evidence showing that prostitution or human trafficking had been taking place.

As part of his sentencing, Norman’s probation was revoked in an unrelated case. His sentence is concurrent with that case.

