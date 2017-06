WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) – A HazMat crew investigated after a suspicious package was sent to the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati in West Chester.

That package contained a white powder and a written threat. It was delivered through the mail. After two tests, fire crews determined the powder wasn’t hazardous.

The first test was inconclusive. The center wasn’t evacuated. There are children there but they’re in another part of the complex.