William “Bill” Gray Prest, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Peter Totleben, O.P., at St. Dominic Church for William “Bill” Gray Prest, Sr., 73, who passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 27 at his residence.

Bill was born June 15, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of Stanley and Katherine McGarry Prest.

He was a 1962 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and owned and operated Bill Prest Home Improvement before retiring in 2001.

Bill was a member of the St. Dominic Church, where he was also Cubmaster of their Pack 24.

He was an avid collector of Lionel trains and Gene Autry memorabilia.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory his children, William “Billy” Prest, Jr. of Boardman, Kelly Koval and her husband, Sean of Austintown, with whom he made his home and Brett Prest of Austintown; his brothers, Sean McGarry of Youngstown, Edward (Nonnie) McGarry of New Middletown, Kenneth (Terry) McGarry of Poland, Kevin (Kathy) McGarry of Cleveland, Jonathon (Dana) McGarry of Pittsburgh, John and Steven Prest of Youngstown; his sisters, Mary Kay (Jerry) Wymer of Lisbon, Ruth Ann Libert of Hanoverton, Brigid McGarry of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, Maureen (Marty) Capito of Akron and Erin (Ricky) Blume of Poland; granddaughter Kallie Koval, whom he loved to watch show horses; as well as many special in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Katherine D. Smith, whom he married on August 1, 1964 and who passed away June 21, 2013 and his grandson, Julian Gray Prest.

Material Tributes can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Bill’s name, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 30 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

