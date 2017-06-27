YSU to use old jail for new, high-tech facility

Youngstown State University is now the owner of the old Mahoning County Minimum Security Jail.

The high ceilings and open spaces make it a good fit for the facility.

The project will be a collaboration between YSU, Youngstown City Schools and Eastern Gateway Community College.

Day reporting programs, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Street Crimes Unit will move to a new location.

“It will bring somewhere in the amount of $20 million in grants to our community. That’s job creation. That’s programs for our students who want to get into the tech side of life and they want to learn innovation. That is basically where our economy is today. It is all technology,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Commissioners say the programs in the minimum security jail will move to the old dog pound once the new building is up and running.

The sale price for the building was about $525,000.

