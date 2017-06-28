Austintown crime activity: Man pushes down woman holding baby

Tuesday, June 20

4:44 p.m. – State Route 46 and Clarkins Drive, Abbigail McGhee, 23, of Leavittsburg, charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools. Police said McGhee advertised sexual services online and agreed to meet an undercover officer. When she was arrested at the meeting spot, McGhee admitted to setting up dates with men but said she stole their money before any sexual activity was performed.

Wednesday, June 21

4:37 p.m. – 5500 block of Interstate Blvd., Tiquan Turner, 21, of Youngstown, charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools. Police said Turner was advertising sex services on Backpage.com and agreed to meet an undercover officer. Once arrested, he denied having sexual relations with the people he met, saying he took their money and ran.

Friday, June 23

7:00 a.m. – 5100 block of Mahoning Ave., police were called to investigate a suspicious package at GetGo. The Youngstown bomb squad was called to the scene and confirmed the package was a homemade children’s toy — a couple of pop bottles taped together.

Saturday, June 24

6:21 p.m. – 200 block of S. Roanoke Ave., Michael Brancho, 49, arrested and charged with two counts of assault. Brancho, who was intoxicated, was accused of assaulting two women who were also intoxicated, according to a police report. Another woman, who said she was at a garage sale across the street and heard fighting, said she witnessed Brancho choking one of the women. Brancho denied assaulting the women, saying he was being attacked so he left the area before the situation escalated.

Sunday, June 25

4:32 p.m. – 6900 block of Ruby Court, Thomas Kuhns, Jr., 36, arrested and charged with domestic violence, endangering children, and obstructing official business. A family member said Kuhns pushed her, causing her and a 1-year-old she was holding to fall. She said Kuhns then smashed her phone into pieces. Police said Kuhns wouldn’t tell an officer what happened and refused to provide his driver’s license until after he was arrested. He told the officer that he was stubborn and just wanted to exercise his rights, according to a police report.

Monday, June 26

12:00 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Stephen Medved, 48, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with petty theft. Police said Medved put an air conditioning unit into his cart and tried to leave Walmart without paying for it. Security at the store said when asked to show his receipt, Medved told a greeter that he came into the store with it. He was arrested in the parking lot.

Wednesday, June 28

2:05 a.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Wilcox Road, Donald Huff, 54, of Youngstown, charged with failure to reinstate his license. Police said Huff’s car broke down and was being pushed by his father’s truck. Police said Huff was found to have a warrant for his arrest and he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

