Boardman woman searching for stolen fox said pet is ‘like a child’ to her

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman said she just wants her pet fox returned after it was stolen from her uncle’s house in Warren on Tuesday.

Dee Summers said someone broke into the kennel that Lana was housed in while her uncle was at work. The person cut the locks and took the fox.

“She is a pet to me. I’ve had her since she was four weeks old,” said Summers of Lana, who is now 3.

Summers said she had to move Lana to her uncle’s house on Front Street because she could no longer legally have the pet in Boardman.

It is legal to have a pet fox as long as it is a domesticated fox and has the proper licensure, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Foxes can’t be taken from the wild and kept as pets.

Summers said that is why she is worried about Lana. The fox isn’t used to being out in the wild.

She’s afraid that someone may have taken the animal because he or she believed it shouldn’t be a pet.

“She’s not a wild animal, so she doesn’t know how to live like one,” Summers said.

Lana, unlike wild foxes, isn’t afraid of people. Summers said she’ll come up to strangers, lay on her back and even wag her tail.

The fox loved to lay on the air conditioner in the home, watch television and gets along well with dogs, she added.

Lana was wearing a thick camouflage-colored collar, thin black harness and had a small scar on her nose, near her eyes. She also answers to the name “Giggles.”

Summer said she has been losing her mind, worrying about Lana.

“She’s my baby. She’s like a child to me,” she said.

Those with information about Lana’s whereabouts can call Summers at 330-240-0102 or the Warren Police Department at 330-841-2505.

