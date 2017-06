BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Police Department is asking for your help.

Police need to identify two people captured on surveillance video breaking into a laundromat on Warren-Sharon Road. Police said the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Those who have information on the people or the break-in are asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 330-448-6960 or through its tip line at 330-969-1110.