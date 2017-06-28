Campbell Public Library reopening in new location

The library on Sanderson Avenue was closed last week due to a leaking roof

By Published:
Campbell Library

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Public Library branch will reopen, but it will be at a new location.

Wednesday, the library’s Board of Trustees voted to reopen it inside Campbell Schools’ proposed Activity Recreational Cultural Center.

That center won’t open for two years, but the library will have a temporary spot in the meantime.

It will be inside Campbell’s Field House this fall.

“In the meantime, we will be having a location in their field house that will be open to the public, that will have computer access, and a collection and book access,” said Heidi Daniel, executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

It’s not just for students, anyone can go. You just need to have a library card.

The library on Sanderson Avenue was closed last week due to a leaking roof, which needs replaced, and other repairs that were needed.

