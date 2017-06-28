Canfield PD arrest sex offender accused of trespassing neighborhood

Police said Matthew Krivanek would wander the Timber Run neighborhood in Canfield at all hours of the day and night

Matthew Krivanek

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A registered sex offender who police say has been terrorizing a Canfield neighborhood was arrested Wednesday, allowing residents to breathe a sigh of relief.

Police found Matthew Krivanek, a Tier 2 sex offender, in Boardman and arrested him on charges of criminal trespassing and attempted burglary.

Residents of the quiet Timber Run neighborhood off of Herbert Road said the 26-year-old has a long history in their community and made them worry about their families’ safety.

“We’ve been here about 13 years. It’s quiet, it’s nice, there are kids everywhere,” Susan Jones said.

But they said Krivanek made them feel uneasy in their own homes.

“Krivanek was identified in the Timber Run area neighborhood acting very suspicious, going into different mailboxes, approaching homes during the daylight hours,” said Canfield Police Det. Brian McGivern.

His fingerprints on a window police said he tried to break last week matched police records, so officers were able to arrest him.McGivern said this isn’t the first time.

“A few years ago, he was arrested for criminal trespassing — same type of behavior. He’s out in the middle of the night or during the daytime hours, just kind of wandering.”

Jones and Canfield police think Krivanek could be behind the burning of an American flag in Jones’ front yard.

“The flag that the Rotary Club puts up, they bent it in half and all that was left was little tatters,” she said.

McGivern said Krivanek hasn’t confessed to that crime and police haven’t been able to prove that he is the one responsible yet.

“I want the kids to be safe and to be able to walk around and if he’s doing other things, I’m glad he’s off the streets,” Jones said. “But the flag thing just really upset me.”

Police took Krivanek to jail after he requested a trip to the hospital for seizures he said he had the night before.

He is set to appear in court Friday morning.

