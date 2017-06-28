Charles D. “Chuck” Heffner Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Charles D. “Chuck” Heffner, age 69, of Youngstown passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Born June 6, 1948 in Youngstown, he was the son of Charles D. and Loretta M. (Morrison) Heffner.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School.

He was the former owner of Master’s Tuxedo in Boardman as well as the Red Velvet Lounge in Cornersburg. He was a Real Estate agent for over 20 years for various agencies but most recently for Century 21 Lakeside.

Chuck was a proud member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Post 3298 in Austintown, where he served as secretary for the past ten years.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Survivors include his sister, Donna (Robert) Casey; nieces and nephews, Ashlea Pollock, Amanda Casey, Kimberly (William Wells) Scandy, Danielle Scandy, Kristopher Scandy and Anthony (Jamie) Scandy and ten great-nephews and nieces.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Scandy.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. where friends will be received from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

A special thanks to Dr. Richard Lee and the staff of Seidman Cancer Clinic in Cleveland, as well as Hospice of the Valley.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, June 30 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.