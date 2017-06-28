Divers searching Berlin Lake where Akron man’s body was found

Related Coverage Fishermen find body of man from Akron in Berlin Lake

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Divers are searching the Berlin Lake, where an Akron man’s body was found Saturday.

Investigators now believe 60-year-old Robert Lee Johnson was killed, according to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene. Divers are looking for evidence in the case.

Johnson was found by two fishermen around 6 a.m. Saturday. They told detectives they thought they had hit a stump with moss covering it while fishing but looked closer and saw it was a head with long hair.

He was found about 30 to 40 feet from the shore, floating in about 8 feet of water.

Friends of Johnson told police that he liked to fish, but he usually went to Summit Lake in Akron.

WKBN has been out at the scene since the search began, at 9 a.m. Investigators are expected to release more details later today.

Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.