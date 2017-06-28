FBI agents use Stambaugh Stadium for special training

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – FBI special agents are in the Valley this week. Today they were with local law enforcement, rappelling Stambaugh Stadium.

Instructors from the FBI’s Tactical Section at Quantico, Virginia are in Youngstown for a weeklong rappel masters course. It teaches officers to ascend, rappel, and haul a victim.

Special Agent Eric Benson said Stambaugh Stadium is perfect practice.

“This facility works very well for our purposes. It allows us the opportunity to sort of…real-world rigging of systems and things like that. Different than fire towers or rappel towers that are designed specifically for that purpose. [Stambaugh] is sort of more reality, real-world.”

He said this type of training is so important.

“For the ability to move up and down ropes, to get places…might be multi-story buildings, ships. You know, when we are working at height, we want to be able to keep our people safe when we are engaged in those types of operations.”

This annual event brings in law enforcement from multiple departments locally, as well as officers from all over Ohio.

Instructors say at the end of the course, the officers will be able to conduct their own rappelling operations.

