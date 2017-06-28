Frances S. Forsythe Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Frances S. Forsythe, age 58, of Fawn Drive, South Shenango Township, Jamestwown, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 28, 2017, surrounded by her family after a four year courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 3, 1958, to Francis and Sylvia (Deriggi) Saley.

She was a 1976 graduate of Penn Hills High School and was a member of St. Margaret Mission, Jamestown.

Frances truly loved spending time with her grandchildren.

On August 4, 1979, she married Ronnie R. Fosythe, he survives at home.

Also surviving are two daughters, Dana Flack and her husband Evan of Williamsfield, Ohio and Jacquelynana Versis and her husband Simon of Plainfield, Illinois; a son, Chad Forsythe and his wife Aimee of Greenville; her parents, Francis and Sylvia Saley of West Palm Beach, Florida; a sister, Edith Ann Dull and her husband Jeff of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania; a brother, Michael Saley of Jackasonville, Florida; five grandchildren, Alexa, Aiden, Arianna, Cameron and Despina and father-in-law, Clarence “Dewey” Forsythe of Espyville.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Saley and her mother-in-law, Shirley Forsythe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, California 90266.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

