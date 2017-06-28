Indians manager Francona returns after being hospitalized

Bench coach Brad Mills ran the team in Francona's absence.

Terry Francona
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Francona missed Tuesday night's game against Texas after his second trip to the hospital this month.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians manager Terry Francona is set to return after another health scare.

Francona has been cleared to manage the Indians during Wednesday’s game against Texas. The 58-year-old Francona says he has been fitted with a heart monitor, but doctors have ruled any serious health issues.

Francona left Monday’s game after he started to feel lightheaded and his heart rate increased, the same symptoms he experienced when he was taken to the hospital following a June 13 game.

Francona was taken to Cleveland Clinic, where he spent several hours undergoing tests. He was sent home Tuesday and wasn’t at the ballpark for a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

He was also hospitalized two weeks ago after a game at Progressive Field. Francona was released a few hours later and returned to work the following night. Last August, he missed a game after experiencing chest pains but was back the next day.

