John N. Paurich Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. and 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church for John N Paurich, 92, who passed away on Wednesday, June 28.

John was born November 30, 1924 to Mary (Matune) Paurich and John, Sr.

He married Dolores (Angelo) Paurich February 14, 1974 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

He is currently a charter member of St. Christine Church and volunteered for Angela’s Place at the church.

He was employed as store manager at Kroger Company for many years and then went to work for Marve Minneman Chevrolet and retired from Sweeney Chevrolet at 80 years old.

He leaves his wife, Dolores (Angelo), a grandson, John Paurich of Milford, Ohio, granddaughter, Jennifer Barnes of Fort Collins Colorado; one great-granddaughter, Kendall Barnes; a brother, Milan Paurich of Boardman; daughter-in-law, Sandra Paurich of Milford; several nieces and nephews and his babysitter Nicholas Manack.

John was preceded in death by his first wife, Renee and son, John, Jr.

The family would like to thank Heritage Manor for the excellent care given to John during his recent illness.

Friends will be received from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, July 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.