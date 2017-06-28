Margaret “Marge” Ellen Noga Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Margaret “Marge” Ellen Noga, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was 91.

Marge was born on June 30, 1925 in West Middlesex, a daughter of Daniel Clyde and Melissa (Garrett) Metz.

A lifelong area resident, she was raised and educated in West Middlesex.

She was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. and, with her husband, owned and operated Noga’s Auto Wrecking in Shenango Township for many years.

Marge was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

She was also a longtime member of the Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, music, going to casinos and family outings, particularly at their cabin in the Allegheny Forest.

Marge was a caring and nurturing woman and the matriarch of her family. Although she was never a mother, she considered her nieces and nephews as her own children. She loved her family dearly and they loved her even more.

Her husband, John “Pie” Noga, whom she married October 10, 1945, passed away October 22, 2008.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, Sally Glaser Dufford, Carol Glaser and her husband, John Donaldson, Kathryn Bailley, Trudy and Lincoln Rombold, Palma Glaser, Ronald Glaser, Dale Glaser, William and Trudy Glaser, Robert and Faith Glaser, Carl and Elma Metz, Ed and Patti Brenner, Tammie and John Blazer, Sarah Lavoie, Dave and Tonya Vanord, Sage Ellen Vanord, Brennen John Vanord and Amanda Clark and Tyler Titus and their daughter, AvaLee Ellen Titus, who made their home with Marge and a sister-in-law, Mary Sobey.

Besides her husband, Marge was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gladys Glaser and two brothers, Lawrence and Carl Metz.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, July 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 1 in the funeral home, with Rev. Gary Nelson, pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hermitage.

Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send online condolences to the Noga family.



Order Flowers Here