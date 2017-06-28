Mildred Courtley Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Mildred Courtley, 94, passed away Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017 at St. Paul’s, a continuing care community, in Greenville, Pennsylvania. She was formerly of Penn Hills Township, Pennsylvania, before moving to Greenville in 1995.

She was born in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania on April 13, 1923 to the late William Oliver and Gertrude (Carroll) Jack.

She was predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Courtley. Though they knew each other from childhood, the two became sweethearts in high school and began their more than 60 year marriage in 1943. They were role models on how to be loving spouses, parents and grandparents.

A child in the depression, a bride in WWII and the wife of a young salesman starting his own business, Mildred knew how to save the scarce money for the important things. Her children had music lessons, kept up with the latest fads and fashions and went to college. In later years, she and Walter traveled and enjoyed a comfortable retirement.

Mildred was interested in people of different backgrounds, sought ways to broaden her views and to contribute to her community. She supported the civil rights movement in the 1960’s and was active with the Pittsburgh Council for International Visitors, Toastmistresses, and the East Suburban Unitarian Universalist Church.

Although she enjoyed spending time by herself, reading, doing word puzzles, writing letters and thinking, she could be a lively addition to any group.

The family expresses special thanks for the kindness and skill of the staff at the Heritage at St. Paul’s for the care they provided in the years she lived there. She told us every time we visited her, that “this is a great place!”.

Mildred is survived by a son, Darrell W. Courtley and his wife, Mary, of Randolph, New Jersey; a daughter, Lauren DeNisco and her husband, Anthony, of Fairfield, Connecticut; four grandchildren, Jennifer Lory-Moran and her husband, Mark, Ann Croley and her husband, Jason, Geoffrey Warren and Amy DeNisco and three great-grandchildren, Fiona Lory-Moran, Jacob Croley and Marie Croley.

A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Her body is being donated to a medical school, through the Humanity Gifts Registry, for teaching purposes.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Unitarian Universalist Service Committee at http://www.UUSC.org.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125.

