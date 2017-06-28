Owner of Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center passes away

Anthony Saadey died Tuesday morning, according to his obituary

Anthony Saadey, Mr. Anthony's founder dies at the age of 69.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A long-time Valley businessman has died.

Anthony Saadey, the owner of Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center, passed away Tuesday morning.

Saadey has owned Mr. Anthony’s for the past 40 years, starting the business as a co-owner in 1977. He opened the location in Boardman in 1982 and has been the sole owner for the past 30 years.

Saadey was also heavily involved in the community, belonging to a number of local and state organizations.

The family is having calling hours from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at St. Maron’s Church in Youngstown, prior to the 3 p.m. funeral service.

Saadey was 69.

Anthony Saadey Obituary

