Pa. Senate approves bill to let school workers have guns

Employees would be required to have a concealed carry license, pass a psychological evaluation, and meet certain firearms training requirements

By Published: Updated:
Classroom Generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Senate is advancing legislation that would set ground rules for school districts that allow employees to possess a gun on school grounds.

Senators approved the bill 28-22 on Wednesday after an emotional hour-long debate. The bill still requires approval in the House and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he opposes it.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Don White, says he wants to give school districts as many tools as possible to protect children from would-be killers.

Sen. Daylin Leach opposed the bill and read a letter on the Senate floor written by educators who survived the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, saying that having guns wouldn’t have made them or their students safer.

Employees would be required to have a concealed carry license, pass a psychological evaluation, and meet certain firearms training requirements.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s