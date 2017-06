ORWELL, Ohio – After a recent illness, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Pamela Patrice (Parsons) Bice, age 54, passed away at University Hospitals of Cleveland campus.

She was born on June 11, 1962 a daughter of Covie and Zevelda Parsons.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.



