Storm Team 27: Enjoyable mild afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Comfortable weather this afternoon with sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 70s.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 80s Thursday and Friday. The humidity will increase too. The risk for showers or thunderstorms return to the forecast by Thursday afternoon.  Some storms may be strong later in the day into the evening.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.
High:  76

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:  58

Thursday:  Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy.  Chance of showers or thunderstorms increases from afternoon to evening.   (20%-60%)
High:  84

Friday: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High:  84   Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High:  81   Low: 69

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High:  81  Low: 65

Monday : Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  82  Low: 62

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  79  Low:  63

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  79  Low:  62

