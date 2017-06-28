Storm Team 27: Pushing into the 80’s Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warmer temperatures are pushing back into our region with Thursday afternoon highs in the middle 80’s. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will return with the warmer temperatures. The best chance will be into the afternoon and evening. These storms are expected to be isolated. A big part of the day will be dry. Any storm that can get going may become strong with gusty wind and heavy rain.

The unsettled weather will stay in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend. The warmer temperatures will stick around too.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms afternoon and evening. Some may be strong. (30%)

High: 85

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. Some strong early. (40%)

Low: 68

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 84

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 82 Low: 69

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 63

Monday : Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 63

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 64

