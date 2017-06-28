Susan “Susie” K. (Kopp) Watkins Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Memorial services will be held on Thursday July 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Hubbard, with Pastor Matt Medford officiating, for Susan “Susie” K. Watkins, 63, who died Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017 at her home.

She was born August 2, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Victor John and Helen Zamba Kopp and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Watkins was a 1971 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1976 graduate of Youngstown State University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in education.

Susie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hubbard where she was a deacon and also a Sunday school teacher.

She worked for Delphi Packard Electric in the engineering department for 35 years, retiring in 2007. After her retirement she worked as a substitute for the Hubbard School District.

Susie played in an adult volleyball league, was a member of Hubbard Football Moms and enjoyed walking and riding bikes.

She leaves her husband, Richard P. Watkins, whom she married October 1, 1977; two sons, David (Kristen) Watkins of Hubbard and Scott (Sarah) Watkins of Hilliard; a brother, Tom (Barbara) Kopp of Reno, Nevada; a sister, Patty Joshua of Hubbard; a sister-in-law, Lois Shufeldt and two grandsons, Johnny and Rocco Watkins.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Richard P. Watkins, Jr. and a brother, Dan Kopp.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 5 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and also one half hour prior to the services on Thursday, July 6 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.

Susie’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Knight and the staff at the Hope Center in Boardman, Dr. Slemons and Hospice of the Valley. Also, to her family and friends for all the love and support they gave to her.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Memorial Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave., Hubbard, Ohio 44425 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send online condolences to the Watkins family.



Order Flowers Here