Teen entrepreneur stresses importance of following your dreams



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of high school girls from Warren spent the day learning about entrepreneurship from a successful New York businesswoman.

Fifteen-year-old Zandra Cunningham started her own line of beauty products when she was 9. She calls her line eco-friendly and said it’s important to have fun products without all of the chemicals.

Cunningham talked with the girls about the importance of following their dreams.

“I hope they get inspired to not only run with their passion or whatever their hobby or their idea, no matter what the age is, and also to educate them,” Cunningham said.

With Cunningham’s help, the girls got to create their own beauty products.

WKBN First News Reporter Alex George spoke with some of the girls in the Inspiring Minds program. She’ll share that part of the story on First News This Morning, starting at 5 a.m. Thursday.