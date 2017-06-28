Truck fire slows traffic on I-76 in Jackson Twp.

The truck was hauling plastic pellets, which kept reigniting as crews worked to suppress the flames

 As of 5 a.m. Wednesday traffic on Interstate 76 in Jackson Township was down to one lane after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

Troopers say the truck was heading west on the interstate just after midnight when the brakes caught fire. The driver attempted to put the fire out himself but couldn’t stop it from spreading. Flames eventually consumed the trailer.

Traffic was not permitted to go around the fire because of the fumes from the plastic, so the highway was shut down near the ramp to the Ohio Turnpike.

The road was shut down for about two hours before one lane was opened.

Crews are still on the scene working to remove the trailer and debris from the fire.

